The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 1, 2022 (RSCNPF): The Police have formally charged 21-year-old Eson Gaiton of Upper Market Street for the murder of Junior Mervin Stephens of Bramble Crescent, Tabernacle. The offence was committed on July 10, 2022, in Cayon. He was charged on July 31, 2022, and remanded at Her Majesty’s Prison.