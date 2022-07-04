Freedom March Held

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 4, 2022 ( ZIZ Newsroom) — Persons from all walks of life took to the streets of Basseterre on Friday afternoon for what was dubbed “The Freedom March”.

The March was organized by the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party and according to a previous press, release participants were invited to march for a better St. Kitts and Nevis.

The march was originally scheduled for June 24 however the police did not grant permission and it was rescheduled for July 1.

According to a participant, while the march was organized by the SKNLP it was open to everyone who wished to take part.