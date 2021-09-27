Next Post

Thousands of Haitians Continue to Cross Panama on Way to US - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Mon Sep 27 , 2021
PANAMA CITY, Sept 26 (Reuters) – Up to 4,000 migrants, most of them Haitians, have passed through the treacherous jungles of the Darien Gap in Panama on the Colombian border as they make their way north to the United States, two Panamanian government sources said. An impromptu camp arose in […]

You May Like

Next Post

Thousands of Haitians Continue to Cross Panama on Way to US - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Mon Sep 27 , 2021
PANAMA CITY, Sept 26 (Reuters) – Up to 4,000 migrants, most of them Haitians, have passed through the treacherous jungles of the Darien Gap in Panama on the Colombian border as they make their way north to the United States, two Panamanian government sources said. An impromptu camp arose in […]

You May Like