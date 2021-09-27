BRASILIA, Sept 26 (Reuters) – Pedro Guimaraes, a member of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s delegation to the United Nations, has tested positive for COVID-19, the CEO of state lender Caixa Economica Federal said on his one of his social media accounts on Sunday. Guimaraes, who said he was fully vaccinated, is the fourth member of […]
Fourth Member of Brazil’s U.N. Delegation Tests Positive for COVID-19 – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
BRASILIA, Sept 26 (Reuters) – Pedro Guimaraes, a member of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s delegation to the United Nations, has tested positive for COVID-19, the CEO of state lender Caixa Economica Federal said on his one of his social media accounts on Sunday. Guimaraes, who said he was fully vaccinated, is the fourth member of […]