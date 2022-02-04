Fourth COVID-19 Wave Contained, Says Dr. Laws As New Cases Continue To Decline

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 03, 2022 (SKNIS): Newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in St. Kitts and Nevis continue to steadily decline as health officials move forward with the successful Roll Up 2 Roll Out Vaccination Campaign while promoting non-pharmaceutical measures to reduce the spread of the deadly virus that has claimed 37 lives in the Federation.

Over the period January 26 to February 01, 2022, there were 115 cases detected with 322 recoveries. In contrast, newly diagnosed cases stood at 305, with 936 recoveries between the period January 18 to 25, 2022.

“The number of cases is going down and we are happy for this … We are doing quite a good job in terms of containing this fourth wave of COVID-19 infections that started Christmas Eve 2021,” stated Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, at the February 02 edition of the National Emergency Operations Centre COVID-19 Briefing.

The CMO provided an overall breakdown of the figures as a result of the fourth wave covering the period December 24, 2021, to February 01, 2022. There were 2,624 diagnosed cases, with 2,295 recoveries. The number of active cases stood at 342 while there were nine deaths.

Dr. Laws strongly encouraged persons to take five steps to protect themselves and their loved ones: Accept a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot; wear a face mask at all times; maintain good hand hygiene; maintain adequate distance from others and stay at home if feeling unwell.