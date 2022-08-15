Four SKNYPArians to Serve on Government Benches of the National Assembly

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 15, 2022 (SKNYPA) – The St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA) extends congratulations to four SKNYPArians who took the Oath of Office, the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Secrecy at the Swearing-in Ceremony of the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party Administration.

One of SKNYPA’s Founding Fathers the Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Youth, Social Development, Gender Affairs, Aging and Disabilities. The Hon. Konris Maynard, an alumnus of SKNYPA, was sworn in as Minister of Public Infrastructure and Utilities, Information, Communication and Technology and Post.

Two SKNYPA alumni have been appointed as senators to sit on the government benches of the National Assembly; the Hon. Isalean Phillip and the Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke. Dr. Clarke will also serve in Cabinet as Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment.

President of SKNYPA Mr. Mauriel Knight, who was in attendance at the Swearing-in Ceremony, said, “I am proud of the accomplishments of our former members. They have each in their own way demonstrated a will to place country above self and I am confident that the training received during their time at SKNYPA will go a long way in allowing them to execute their duties.”

He added: “I encourage them even now as they serve not only as mentors to the current SKNYPArians but to all youth within our Federation, to serve with dignity, integrity and a renewed sense of patriotism. I wish them all the best for the tenure ahead.”

SKNYPA also congratulates Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew as Minister of Finance, National Security, Health, Citizenship and Immigration and Social Security; Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas who was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, Economic Development, International Trade, Investments, Industry and Commerce; Hon. Samal Duggins as Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, Cooperatives, Entrepreneurship and Creative Economy; Hon. Marsha Henderson as Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Urban Development; and Hon. Garth Wilkin, son of Honourary Member Charles Wilkin, as Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs.

Also, part of the SKNYPA contingent that attended the Swearing-in Ceremony on Saturday, August 13 at Warner Park Cricket Stadium were Vice President Mr. Malakhi Ferguson, General Secretary Ms. Duanna Bradley and General Members Mr. Hasani McDonald and Ms. Arzandra Arthurton.

