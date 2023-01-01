Four road deaths on New Year’s Eve pushed tally near 2021 record Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The reported loss of four lives, including a triple fatality, due to motor vehicle crashes in western Jamaica on New Year’s Eve, means at least 481 people perished on the nation’s roads during 2022.

The number is just six fewer than the record high of 487 people who died nationally from motor vehicle collisions in 2021.

According to reports, at least three persons died and several others were hospitalised following a motor vehicle crash involving multiple vehicles on the Wiltshire main road near the border of St James and Trelawny late Saturday night.

The details of the crash are not clear at this time, but the Trelawny police have indicated that the collision involved three vehicles and occurred around 11:45 pm.

Two of the injured persons reportedly died at the scene, while the other succumbed at hospital.

Investigations into the crash are ongoing.

Separately, an American visitor to the island was killed after he was hit by a motor vehicle while crossing the main roadway in Ironshore, St James early Saturday morning.

He has been identified as 44-year-old Jevon Amos of Illinois in the United States.

Reports are that about 12:30 am on Saturday, Amos was crossing the roadway in the vicinity of the popular Blue Diamond Shopping Centre, to get to his hotel.

He reportedly ran into the path of a 2013 Black Toyota Majesta motorcar, and was hit.

The driver of the motor vehicle did not stop at the scene of the incident.

The injured man was transported to the hospital, where he died.

The driver of the car has since reported to the St James police.

Meanwhile, statistics provided by the Road Safety Unit (RSU) in its last report for 2022, shared that 477 people had died from 416 fatal crashes up to Friday, December 30.

The RSU also reported that 12 fatalities were recorded during the seven-day period ending December 30. The victims were 10 males and two females, five of whom were motorcyclists, and three, pedestrians.

By the end of the year at least 141 motorcyclists were killed; so too 104 pedestrians, and 85 drivers of private motor vehicles.

Overall, 84 per cent of those killed were males, and 16 per cent females the RSU said.

The RSU also said fatal crashes were down five per cent in 2022, with the fatalities decreased by 2.1 per cent when compared with 2021.

