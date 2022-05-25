Four missing miners found dead in Burkina Faso

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Rescue workers in Burkina Faso have recovered the bodies of four miners who had gone missing after floodwaters submerged a Canadian-owned zinc mine in Perkoa, in the Sangui? province of the West African country.

Eight miners were reported trapped in the underground mine on April 16, triggering a 39-day search that offered little hope of finding any survivors.

. Six of the missing miners are Burkina Faso nationals while the other two are from Zambia and Tanzania, according to the Burkinabe ministry of mines

“Unfortunately, after 39 days of intense search, the lifeless bodies of four miners were found,” a government statement said Wednesday. It did not reveal the nationalities of the recovered bodies.

The government said search operations will continue until the other four missing miners are found.