Four Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries registered deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic over the past 24 hours, while Jamaica going over the 1,000 fatality mark. The Ministry of Health (MOH) in Guyana said seven more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus died, taking the total number of deaths in Guyana from the pandemic […]
Four CARICOM Members Record COVID Deaths in 24 Hrs. – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
Four Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries registered deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic over the past 24 hours, while Jamaica going over the 1,000 fatality mark. The Ministry of Health (MOH) in Guyana said seven more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus died, taking the total number of deaths in Guyana from the pandemic […]