Former Student of Verchild’s High Receive CXC-CCSLC Regional Award

Former student of the Verchild’s High School, Joshornnia Edwards was awarded the Caribbean Examination Council’s, Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) regional award for the academic year 2021-2022.

During a ceremony held at the school grounds on Thursday, Edwards was presented a plaque by Principal, Miguel Thomas for her overall outstanding achievement in the region.

In a post to his Facebook page, Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Geoffery Hanley congratulated Joshornnia stating “Standing out in the crowd of elite students is a remarkable accomplishment worth celebrating. This certificate known as the Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence award distinguishes Ms. Edwards among her peers and is indicative of her potential for success! Congratulations to Ms. Edwards, her teachers, and her entire family.”

The CCSLC regional award is presented to candidates who complete the minimum requirements for CCSLC within a three-year period, with “Master” proficiency in one sitting for English and Mathematics.