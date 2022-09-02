Former Prime Minister Pays Respect to Former Russian President Mikhael Gorbachev

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 31, 2022 (PLP) — Former Prime Minister Dr. The Honourable Timothy Harris and Leader of the Peoples’ Labour Party join world leaders in recognizing former Russian President Mikhail Gorbachev, who died on Tuesday 30th August 2022. President Gorbachev was a courageous and visionary leader who went to great lengths to ensure global peace and security by instituting unprecedented reforms in the Soviet Union.

These transformative policies dubbed “glasnost and perestroika” would see the opening up of the Russian economy, the dismantling of the Soviet Union, and the significant reduction in military aggression by Russia as the emphasis was placed on reducing the threat of nuclear weapons.

Former Prime Minister Dr. The Honourable Timothy Harris said inter alia “I extend condolences to all those who mourn his loss and remember his courageous efforts to make our world safer and stronger.”