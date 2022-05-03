Former Premier of Nevis H.E. Vance W. Amory laid to rest

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 01, 2022) – – Former Premier of Nevis His Excellency Ambassador Vance W. Amory, J.P. was laid to rest with full military honours at the cemetery of the St. George’s Anglican Church at Hanley’s Road in Gingerland, Nevis on April 30, 2022, following a state funeral service that celebrated his life, legacy and public service.

Hundreds of mourners turned out the service, held at the Elquemedo Willett Park in Charlestown, including His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, Q.C., J.P.; Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd, O. B. E., M. H., Deputy Governor-General; Premier of Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley; members of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Cabinet; President and members of the Nevis Island Assembly; Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris; Cabinet Ministers of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis; members of the National Assembly; visiting government dignitaries; foreign diplomats; persons from the NIA and Federal civil service; members of the business community on both islands; and family and friends.

Ministers from the member churches of the Nevis Christian Council and Evangelical Association officiated the service. The first lesson- Wisdom of Solomon, 3:1-5, 9- was read by Hon. Brantley and the second lesson by Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas, leader of the Federal Opposition.

Prime Minister Harris read a tribute to the late Ambassador Amory while Mr. Amory’s daughter Abena Amory Powell delivered a rousing rendition of “How Great Thou Art”. Mr. Murray Amory, brother of the deceased, delivered a touching eulogy.

Citizens and residents lined the streets to express silent respects as the former Premier’s casket, draped in the national flag, was drawn by police escort through Charlestown following the funeral service.

H.E. Amory, who was at the time serving as Ambassador in the Prime Minister’s Office, lost his battle with illness on April 02, 2022 at the age of 72 years, while in the United Kingdom. Since then there has been a huge outpouring of love and support coming in to the people of Nevis and his immediate family .

He served as an elected member of the Nevis Island Assembly from 1987 until he retired in 2017. He also served as an elected member of National Assembly from 1989 until 2020, serving two terms as Premier of Nevis from 1992 until 2006, and again from 2013 until 2017.

Ambassador Amory founded and led the Concerned Citizens Movement from 1985 to 2017, and has also been hailed for his service to his island and country as a West Indies cricketer, bank manager, and educator. The Vance W. Amory International Airport at New Castle bears his name.

He leaves to mourn his wife Mrs. Vernita Amory, daughters Abena Powell and Adeola Spencer, six grandchildren, seven sisters, five brothers, many other relatives and friends.