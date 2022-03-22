Former PM Douglas Celebrates 33 Years As Parliamentarian

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 22, 2022 (ZIZ) — Leader of the Opposition Rt. Hon. Denzil Douglas is this week celebrating 33 years as a parliamentarian in the St Kitts and Nevis National Assembly.

Activities planned for the week include visits to schools and senior citizens; a Health Walk and Breakfast from Newton Ground to Dieppe Bay on Saturday, 26th March; a Church Service on Sunday 27th March at the KG Swanston Memorial Church in Dieppe Bay; and a Branch Meeting on March 31st.

Dr. Douglas has served for eight terms including Prime Minister from July 4, 1995, to January 15, 2015. He served as Leader of the Opposition from 1989 to 1995.