By Danny Ramos LA PAZ, Aug 12 (Reuters) – Fires have laid waste to around 150,000 hectares (579 square miles)of forests and grasslands so far this year in the Bolivian lowlands, the country’s authorities have said, with firefighters battling scattered blazes since last week in eastern Santa Cruz. The fires spread through communities in […]
Forest Fires Ravage Thousands of Hectares in Bolivia – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
