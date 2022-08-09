Home
Forensic Department Personnel Underwent Forensic Anthropology and Underwater Drones Operations Training

The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation
Personnel from the Forensic Department underwent specialised training in Forensic Anthropology and Underwater Drones Operations which began July 26, 2022 and ended July 29, 2022.