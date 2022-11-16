Foreign Minister Dr. Douglas Says ROC (Taiwan) Commits to Supporting the Government of St. Kitts & Nevis in Energy Transition

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, November 15, 2022 – St. Kitts and Nevis’ Foreign Minister, the Right Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas hosted a series of bilateral meetings with various nations during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27).

The dialogues began with The Republic of China (Taiwan). During the joint session, ROC (Taiwan) expressed its commitment to support the Government of St Kitts and Nevis in its bid to transition from fossil fuel energy consumption to renewable energy

Minister Dr. Douglas indicated during the meeting that ROC (Taiwan) has been a longtime friend of St. Kitts and Nevis for some thirty-nine (39) years. He reminded the gathering that Taiwan has always supported the Federation’s energy transition.

The Foreign Minister said, “Now as we head to another critical transition in our nation’s history, Taiwan has confirmed its support for St Kitts and Nevis. We are eternally grateful for the friendship because Taiwan has been a dependable partner. They have provided invaluable technical cooperation across all sectors. We deeply appreciate their loyal commitment to the advancement of St Kitts and Nevis. And so, we always have and will continue to be their loyal partner and friend.”

Dr. Douglas also held bilaterals with Egypt, The United Arab Emirates, Ireland, and Nigeria in the hopes of securing partnerships in climate finance.

Following the series of meetings, Minister of Energy, Hon. Konris Maynard and Minister of Environment and Climate Action, Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke joined the bilateral where continued partnerships in energy and water security as well as waste management, were discussed.