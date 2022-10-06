Foreign Minister Douglas attends 52nd OAS General Assembly in Lima, Peru

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 05, 2022- The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs; International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs; Economic Development and Investment, is currently in Lima, Peru attending the 52nd Regular Session of the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS). He is accompanied by Mrs. Sonia Boddie-Thompson, Counsellor and Alternate Representative of the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the OAS.

The 52nd OAS General Assembly is being held from October 5-7, 2022, at the Lima Convention Centre, under the theme ‘Together Against Inequality and Discrimination’. Foreign Minister Douglas will engage with counterparts from across the hemisphere to discuss key issues regarding strengthening democracy, promotion and protection of human rights, multidimensional security, and integral development, which are the key pillars of the OAS. The Minister will also deliver the national statement outlining the Federation’s foreign policy priorities and reiterate the commitment of St. Kitts and Nevis to the principles and values espoused in the Charter of the OAS. St. Kitts and Nevis joined the OAS in 1984.

The OAS General Assembly is a foreign minister-level meeting and is the supreme organ of the 35-member states organization. The OAS was founded in 1948 and it is the world’s oldest regional organization and the main forum for political dialogue in the hemisphere.

This is the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that the annual General Assembly is being held in-person.