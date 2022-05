The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 12, 2022 — Two matches were played at the Kim Collins Stadium on the evening of Tuesday 10th May.

They were both division one fixtures, hosted by the SKNFA.

In-game one, Security Forces took care of Conaree FC, 4 goals to 3.

In-game two, Mantab defeated Trinity Challengers United 8 goals to nil.

Division one matches continue at Warner Park on Thursday 12th May.