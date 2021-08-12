By Max Greenwood MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is facing growing resistance to his hardline stance against COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates. Officials in a handful of Florida school districts are moving to flout DeSantis’s July 30 executive order banning schools from requiring students to wear face masks, even as […]
Florida: DeSantis Feeling Heat Over COVID-19 Handling – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
