Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 30, 2022 (SKNNCC) — Azul Printers has demonstrated its support for Sugar Mas 51 by contributing EC$50,000.00 in-kind sponsorship to the National Carnival Committee. In an official handing over ceremony on Friday 28th October, representatives of Azul Printers handed over a symbolic cheque to Ms Shannon Hawley, chairperson of the St Kitts Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC). This contribution elevates Azul Printers to be the first Platinum Sponsor for this year’s Carnival in St Kitts Nevis.

The company which was represented by Gerhon Joseph and Oral Roberts is a division of G-Squared Arts. Azul Printers specializes in marketing and the printing of billboards, signs, license plates, and banners. They also produce branded clothing and stationery.

Responding to the sponsorship from Azul Printers, SKNNCC Chair, Shannon Hawley, expressed her unreserved satisfaction with the gesture and the magnitude of the contribution. She stated that as a small business, Azul Printers has demonstrated its corporate responsibility by coming on board as the first Platinum Sponsor for Sugar Mas 51. Ms. Hawley concluded by encouraging other members of the business community to emulate Azul Printers. Contributions and Sponsorship will stimulate the culture and creativity of our people after the negative impacts of Covid 19 over the past two years.

Preparations for Sugar Mas 51 are in high gear and revellers should expect one month of the traditional folkloric elements mixed with mas, major fetes and music. This year’s carnival celebrations will take place between Friday, December 2, 2022, and Tuesday, January 3, 2023, under the theme CELEBRATE AS ONE FOR SUGAR MAS 51.