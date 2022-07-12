First on CNN: BTS is coming to Disney in a major streaming deal

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN Business)Disney is bringing BTS to its streaming services, adding the world’s biggest band to its roster of digital stars.

In an announcement shared first with CNN Business, the entertainment giant said Monday that it would add new original shows featuring members of the South Korean pop group to Disney+.

That will result in five new titles with HYBE, BTS’ management company. The firm was previously known as Big Hit Entertainment.

At least two of the new titles will be shot with the entire band, including a taped concert special in Los Angeles and a behind-the-scenes documentary series. Disney expects the latter to debut next year.

In a recorded video message shared with CNN Business, the band said they were looking forward to showing fans “a more up-close and personal side of us.”

