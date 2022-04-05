First ICC trial addressing Darfur war crimes gets underway

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The HagueAn alleged Janjaweed militia leader on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to dozens of charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity at the first ever trial at the International Criminal Court dealing with Sudan’s Darfur conflict of nearly two decades ago.

Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman is accused of overseeing thousands of pro-government Janjaweed fighters responsible for persecution, murder, rape and torture during the 2003-2004 height of the violence in which hundreds of thousands were killed.

“I am innocent of all of these charges,” the septuagenarian Abd-Al-Rahman told judges after the charges were read out at the start of his case.

Abd-Al-Rahman, whom prosecutors say was also known as Ali Kushayb, voluntarily surrendered to The Hague-based court in June 2020 after 13 years on the run. He has denied the charges.

The trial comes amid an upsurge in what humanitarian groups say is inter-communal violence in Darfur since the end of the United Nations and African Union mission there.

