BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has secured its first batch of Novel Coronavirus vaccines. Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, in a national address on Saturday, February 13, confirmed that the Federation received 2,000 doses of vaccine this week, courtesy of the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica. […]
