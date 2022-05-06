Fires in the Federation Are on the Decline Says Acting Fire Chief

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 5, 2022 (SKNIS): Fires in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis are on the decline, said Acting Chief Fire Officer Garfield Hodge during his address to the nation on International Firefighters’ Day on May 4.

During his presentation, Mr. Hodge said “as it relates to fire extinguishment, my department over the past year, 2021, responded to and extinguished 603 fires. This reflects an 11.5 % reduction when compared to 2020 which had a total of 682 fires reported and responded to.”

He also said that the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services (SKNFRS) fights fire on two fronts: fire extinguishment and fire prevention.

“In the area of fire prevention, the SKNFRS places emphasis on this aspect of firefighting as we recognized that fire kept unlit is least dangerous and destructive. Therefore, we continue to work assiduously to prevent fire from ever occurring thereby potentially saving life and property,” said Mr. Hodge.

He added that over the past year, the SKNFRS has conducted over 120 fire prevention lectures, inspections and fire drills with various institutions and establishments, headed by Fire Sub Station Officer Mr. Timothy Martin, and that these will continue in this vein over the coming months for the duration of 2022 and beyond.

Acting Chief Fire Officer Hodge also stated that the fire prevention method has another aspect which is the hosting of the annual Summer Safety Programme which targets children within the age range of 5 to 12 years, educating them on fire prevention and fire safety as well as other emergency safety measures.

He thanked Fire Sub Station Officers Mr. Rommel Williams and Mr. Timothy Martin for facilitating the Summer Safety Programme over the past year.