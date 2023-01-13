Firearm, Ammunition Found During Chase

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 13, 2023 (RSCNPF): One person is currently in Police custody in relation to a firearm that was found while Officers were pursuing the individual.

The Officers conducted bail enforcement exercises in Sandy Point on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. While heading towards a house in the Bouncing Hill area, a male individual standing outside the house saw the Police approaching and ran. Officers pursued the individual and found a 9mm Taurus Pistol with a magazine containing four (4) rounds of 9mm ammunition during the chase. The person managed to flee but was later taken into Police custody.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.