Fire & Rescue Services Hosts Community Outreach Project

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 2, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The Fire and Rescue Services spent much of Tuesday morning giving back to specific members of the communities they serve.

As part of The Fire & Rescue Services Week of Activities, fire officers visited members of the disabled community to present them and their families with tokens of appreciation.

The event began with a presentation at Pond’s Extension before moving to New Road and other communities around the island.

Acting Fire Chief Rommel Williams said it was their way of giving back to the people.

He said “It is a day where we go out into the community and we identify persons with needs and we give back to the community whether it’s a hamper, a visit or doing something for that individual. And so this morning we had some of our fire officers go to different individuals in the districts, Basseterre Tabernacle and Sandy Point district and just give something back to the community as a show of appreciation and love from the Fire Department.”

The Community Outreach Day forms part of the Fire and Rescue Services week of activities to observe International Firefighters Day on May 4.

-30-