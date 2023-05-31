Fire Destroys an Abandoned House in Sandy Point

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 1, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The Fire Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire that destroyed an abandoned house in Sandy Point on Wednesday night(May 31, 2023).

According to the Fire Sub-Station Officer in charge of Sandy Point and Tabernacle, Davron Clarke, at about 9:59 pm on Wednesday (May 31, 2023), the Sandy Point Fire and Rescue Unit responded to a report of a house fire in the Alley, Sandy Point.

Upon arrival, the unit met a mostly wooden three-bedroom abandoned house and a nearby large tree fully engulfed in flames.

The unit quickly used water from the fire truck, supplemented by water from a hydrant to extinguish the blaze.

Following the extinguishing of the fire, it was discovered that the blaze may have started from a heap of garbage being burnt close to the property which then spread via an old wooden door.

He added that no other properties were damaged and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.