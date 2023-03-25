Basseterre, St. Kitts, 24th March, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Investigations continue into the cause of a fire at Westbourne Ghaut in the early hours of Friday morning.

At around 2:20 am fire officers responded to a call of a house fire at Westbourne Ghaut near the intersection with Fort Thomas Road.

There they met a wooden structure that was used as the kitchen on fire. The lone occupant, Edward Matthew, said he was asleep at the time but he woke up when he heard the commotion and jumped through a window to escape.

After about 20 minutes the firefighters managed to put out the blaze. The kitchen structure was destroyed, while part of the main house was scorched.

ZIZ understands that the suspected cause of the fire was an unattended pot on the stove.

No surrounding buildings were damaged and no major injuries were reported.

-30-