Fire At Four Seasons Resort on Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Nov 2, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): A fire broke out at the Four Seasons Resort in Nevis on Tuesday night(October 31, 2023) which caused significant damage to the Pro Shop and Fitness Centre on the resort.

According to a statement by Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley, the main hotel, guest rooms, and villas were not damaged. He also stated that there were no reported injuries or loss of life.

The resort also issued a statement which states that assessments are being conducted to determine the extent of the damages and develop a plan for the restoration of the facilities.

The statement also said that the resort will remain open to its guests.

The resort thanked the fire department and emergency services teams for their rapid response and efficient handling of the situation.

Investigations are ongoing and the cause of the fire has not yet been revealed.