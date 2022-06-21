Fire at Christophe Harbour

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 21, 2022 (ZIZ Newsroom) — The Fire Department spent much of Tuesday morning battling a blaze at a residence at Christophe Harbour.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Mavis Archibald White, the fire department got a call of the blaze at 3:56 am.

Units from Basseterre, RLB International Airport, Sandy Point and Tabernacle fire stations all responded to the scene.

They met a residential structure at Christophe Harbour on fire.

Miss Archibald White said the officers had some difficulty putting it out as there was no water in the hydrants in the area. She said officers had to be going back and forth to Frigate Bay to get water.

Officers spent 9 hours getting the fire under control. The building was completely destroyed but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Investigations are underway.