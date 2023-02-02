Final rites for ‘Tole’ Ramnarine

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

Moonilal ‘Tole’ Ramnarine, father of the Ramnarine brothers of Dil E Nadan fame, who died last Sunday. His funeral took place on Wednesday before cremation at the Shore of Peace. This photo was taken from the Facebook page of Ramnarine’s son Rennie. –

CROSS-OVER artiste Raymond Ramnarine said a final farewell to his father Moonilal ‘Tole’ Ramnarine, who was described as an influencer in the local Indian music industry. The funeral was held on Wednesday.

Ramnarine died on Sunday, hours before his son and the family band Dil E Nadan were scheduled to perform at the Prestige Foundation fete at Presentation College, San Fernando.

The gig was cancelled, but feters held a minute’s silence at the college to honour Ramnarine’s memory.

The funeral took place at the family’s home, Ramnarine Avenue, Caratal Road, Gasparillo. The body was later cremated at the Shore of Peace.

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who attended the funeral, offered deepest condolences to the Ramnarine family and Dil E Nadan on the passing of their patriarch.

“He was a foundation of the music industry and provided many opportunities for our young and upcoming artists. We will all miss him and his contributions significantly. May his soul rest in peace,” Persad-Bissessar said in a statement.

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal also extended condolences.

“Moonilal ‘Tole’ Ramnarine was a stalwart in the local Indian music industry,” Moonilal said.

“He was a legacy to TT’s entertainment industry and founder of Chutney Soca crossover band Dil E Nadan.

“Tole was a most gentle soul and an affable musician. In this sorrowful time, we extend heartfelt condolences to the Ramnarine family,” Moonilal said.

NewsAmericasNow.com