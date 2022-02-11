Fifty Percent Reduction In Oncology And Hemodialysis Services Now Available For Uninsured Nationals

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, February 10, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – In his 2022 Budget Address, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris announced that the Government will absorb half of the cost of hemodialysis and oncology services for nationals who do not have health insurance and are accessing these services locally.

Speaking at his press conference earlier today, Thursday, February 10, 2022, Prime Minister Harris said the Team Unity administration has followed through on that promise as this measure came into force effective February 01, 2022.

“Consistent with our 2022 Budget commitments outlined at paragraph 87 of my Budget Address, I am pleased to report that the cost of treatment of hemodialysis and oncology patients has been reduced by a significant fifty percent effective February 01, 2022. In real terms, the cost of hemodialysis treatment has been reduced from $800 to $400 per session. This is a massive saving in any language,” Dr. Harris said.

Provisions are also made for persons who have insurance. According to the prime minister, those who are insured will benefit from a 50 percent reduction on a portion of the cost of the treatment not covered by insurance.

“In other words, this massive saving is really intended for the uninsured. We appreciate that some persons are financially vulnerable or may have insurance but the insurance does not cover the full cost and we are saying that on that portion of the cost not covered, the fifty percent will apply. Those who have no insurance at all, you strictly move from $800 to $400 per session,” Prime Minister Harris explained.

The honourable prime minister further noted that the Joseph N. France General Hospital Phase 3 project is expected to commence this year and will result in the improvement of some twelve essential services at the hospital.

The service areas that will be impacted include pathology, laboratory, construction of a new psychiatric wing, a new central sterilization unit, central medical stores, kitchen, cafeteria, laundry room, and conference and lecture halls.