Fifth Formers Settle Safely Into The New Academic Term

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Wednesday, January 12, 2022:​ Over 200 fifth form students enrolled in the various secondary schools across the Federation are settling in to the face-to-face instruction amidst the surge of the Covid-19 Omicron variant in the communities. The fifth formers returned to school on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Education Minister, Honorable Jonel Powell informed the general public of the decision not to delay the resumption of face-to-face instruction for fifth formers.

“These students are in the process of preparing to write CXC examinations and at this critical juncture require face-to-face instruction. Therefore, the main objectives during this two-week period are to ensure that these students are able to complete their SBAs and remain on target for the completion of the CXC syllabus in time for their exams which are scheduled for May 2022,” said Minister Powell.

Permanent Secretary, Mr. William Hodge wished all teachers and students on behalf of the entire Ministry of Education, a healthy and productive academic term.

Remaining students of both the primary and secondary schools are scheduled to return to school on Monday, January 24, 2022.