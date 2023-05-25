Federation To Host 73rd Meeting Of The OECS Authority

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 30, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom: As the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) gets ready to observe its 42nd Anniversary on June 18, St. Kitts and Nevis has been announced as the host of the 73rd Meeting of the OECS Authority from June 18-19.

The meeting is one of several activities to be hosted across the region aimed at ensuring that every OECS Citizen has the opportunity to get involved.

The 42nd Anniversary Celebrations which will be guided by the theme ‘Vision. Integration. Sustainability. Progress will highlight the achievements, progress and aspirations of the OECS, and will also recognize the commitment and dedication of its 11 Member States, as well as its partners and stakeholders.

Aside from the meeting itself, activities in St. Kitts and Nevis include the OECS in the Classroom School Tour from June 13-16 and the OECS Fun Walk on June 17.

Citizens across all OECS Member States will get the opportunity to join in the celebrations on OECS Colours Day, slated for June 16, where they will show their pride and support for the OECS Integration Movement by wearing the OECS Colours of green, yellow, white and navy blue.

Young people across the region will be part of the celebration by participating in a knowledge based Poll about the OECS via the U-Report Platform on June 14.

The Anniversary celebrations will culminate with a Thanksgiving Service at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Castries, Saint Lucia on June 25.

Further information and updates on the 42nd Anniversary celebrations, can be found at www.oecs.int/en/oecs42 or email [email protected] .

