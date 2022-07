The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 11, 2022 ( ZIZ Newsroom) — The Federation has recorded one more Covid-19-related death. This brings the national total to 44.

The Ministry of Health made the announcement in the Covid-19 situation report for Friday, July 8, 2022

According to the report, 27 more confirmed positive cases were recorded in the preceding 24 hours.

That brings the total number of active cases to 163.