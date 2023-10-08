Federation Marks World Post Day 2023

As the federation joins the world in celebrating World Post Day, Hon Konris Maynard, Min. of Post is continuing the commitment of the ministry to digital transformation.

This was outlined in an address to mark the day on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.

“The digital economy is here and moving at a fast pace,” he said. “And the post has to, and most definitely will, adapt and evolve to our changing world. The St. Kitts and Nevis Post Office will, by the first half of next year, modernize the counter operations of all post offices in the Federation by having counter automation software to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

To the general public. Also, the post has undertaken to develop a national addressing system, which will consist of naming unnamed streets in the Federation and houses and building numbering, and vacant lot numbering. The national addressing system will also include a postal code for each parish in the Federation.”

According to the minister, The goal of the national addressing system is to make it easier for the post to deliver the mail. The post is working with several public and private stakeholders to connect communities even more.

He praised the federation’s post service for its century-and-a-half work.

“For over 150 years, the St. Kitts and Nevis Post Office has been trusted with receiving mail locally, regionally, and internationally, processing the mail, and delivering the mail to our citizens and residents. The established trust in the post is a result of every citizen and resident, no matter their social status in society, having access to the post offices in the Federation.

As a government department, we ensure that post office products and services are affordable and accessible to the general population. The citizens and residents of the Federation trust that their letter post, packages, and parcels will be received, processed, and delivered in a safe and secure process through the post.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Post in the Nevis Island Administration in Nevis, Hon. Spencer Brand, announced that centenarian Leontine Clarke will be featured on a World Post Day centenarian stamp to be issued shortly.

World Post Day this year is being celebrated under the theme “Together for Trust. Collaborating For A Safe And Connected Future.”