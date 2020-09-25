Next Post

Virgin Islands Song Contest: Winner Takes It All. - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Fri Sep 25 , 2020
Deputy Premier Dr Natalio Wheatley said the BVI’s territorial song resonates more with residents and should replace the UK National Anthem at more local events, reported bvinews.com. The minister made this announcement yesterday in the House of Assembly as he asked the House to formally approve the playing of BVI’s […]

