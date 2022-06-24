Father’s Day: Nevis Co-Operative Credit Union Honours Six Longstanding Members

Charlestown, Nevis, June 23, 2022 (MMS-SKN) — Father’s Day came early for six Nevisian fathers, on Friday, June 17, courtesy of the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union (NCCU) Limited’s 50th Anniversary year-long monthly care packages distribution to its longstanding members as it gives back to communities in Nevis.

The Credit Union, which is the oldest in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis having been registered on July 25, 1972, is celebrating with year-long activities under the theme ‘Consistency, Financial Security & Serving the Community – 50 years of Development and Prosperity’. Among the activities include the distribution of 50 care packages over a twelve-month period to some of its longstanding members.

“Fathers are celebrated world-over in the month of June, and with this year’s Father’s Day being observed on Sunday, June 19, the distribution of care packages to the six fathers we were to honour was done on Friday, June 17,” observed Coordinator of Care Packages Committee, Administrative Assistant in the Administration and Human Resource Department, Ms Tamara Johnson. “We salute all the fathers as they have been the pillars of strength not only for their families but also for the Credit Union and the country as a whole.”

The first recipient of the care packages was Mr Naboth Hendrickson, a builder from Cole Hill who said that he joined the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union in its early years when he was working on a building across the road from the credit union. Making the presentation at the office were Senior Operations Assistant, Ms Ador’n Manners, and Administrative Assistant – Members’ Services, Mrs Erica Mills.

Mr Paitfield Hill, who also received his care package at the office, noted: “My relationship with the credit union has been very good. One time I had an incident where I needed some money to bail me out and I came and the credit union organised with (General Manager) Mr Newton and right away they wrote a cheque – it saved me from going to prison. I would encourage everyone to join the credit union. My son is a member of the credit union.”

Presentation to Mr Hill, who is a self-employed carpenter/joiner from Morning Star, was done by Junior Operations Assistant, Ms Genoya Webbe, and Credit Services Clerk, Ms Jahniel Nisbett.

The two coordinators of the Care Packages Committee, Ms Tamara Johnson, and General Manager’s Executive Officer, Ms Patulia Huggins, and members, Information and Communication Officer, Mr Kenroy Warner, and Accounting Clerk, Ms Antonia Nisbett, left the office to make presentations to members at their homes around the island.

Their first stop was in Westbury, where Ms Antonia Nisbett presented a care package to Mr Joseph Taylor, who is in the trucking business. He regretted that illness had kept him from visiting the offices of the Credit Union where cheerful members of staff always make him welcome.

“For an old man, I am happy for you all to come here and show me the love of the credit union, and I hope this won’t be the last,” said Mr Taylor. “I have been there for many years, all the money that I ever owned in life I spent there, I borrow money there – I put money there. You do not have all the headaches of the regular bank, as you could go and get a quick loan. They look after their people.”

On the eastern side of the island, the group was welcomed by a well-known taxi driver Mr Nicholas Bussue at his home in Butler’s Village, whose care package presentation was done by Mr Kenroy Warner.

“I am one of the oldest members of the credit union; I remember being the first person who got a loan from the credit union to send my daughter to university,” said Mr Bussue. “I have been doing business with them for a long time, and if one thing I have never got a letter from the credit union to say I was behind with any payment, I have always paid way ahead of time. You give me two years, I pay in one year. Up to now, I am still there.”

His daughter Dr Andrea Bussue, who is also an active member of the credit union, rose to become a Director of the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union. She has since retired as a Director, having served two three-year terms.

At Clay Ghaut in the Gingerland area, they visited the home of media personality and gospel singer Mr Wrenford Dore, who received his care package from one of the two coordinators of the 50th Anniversary Care Packages Committee, Ms Patulia Huggins.

According to Mr Dore, he and his then-girlfriend had 1983 opened a joint account at the credit union. He added: “Judith and I have been members since. She has passed, but I continue and I thank you for your support. Both my sons are members of the credit union as well, so the credit union is part of our lives. So we thank you and congratulations for serving the communities for fifty years and onwards.”

The final presentation was made at Hamilton Estate in Charlestown, to a former civil servant in the Nevis Island Administration, Mr Earl Parris. He had joined the credit union in the late 1970s, and while he could not remember the actual year, he still remembers that he was, and remains Member Number 190. He congratulated the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union Limited on the celebration of its 50th anniversary as he received the care package from Ms Tamara Johnson.