Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 14, 2022 (ZIZ Newsroom) — Investigations into the fatal stabbing of a man in Cayon continue.

The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Mervin Stephens also known as “Buzzy” or “Warjet” of Bramble Crescent, Tabernacle Village.

The police say a post-mortem has been conducted and the results will be released shortly.

Stephens was stabbed at an event in Cayon in the early hours of Sunday morning.

No one is in custody as yet.

Investigations are ongoing.