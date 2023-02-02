Fatal Shooting at Uncle T’s

Basseterre St. Kitts, February 2, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The police are investigating a shooting incident at fast food restaurant Uncle T’s on Cayon Street on Wednesday night.

Neighbours said they heard multiple gunshots around 9 pm.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Sylvester Crossley of Half Way Tree.

According to the police Crossley went into the restaurant and, while waiting, he was approached by a lone, masked gunman who shot him several times and then fled the scene.

The District Medical Officer pronounced Crossley dead and the Forensic Services Unit processed the crime scene.

Persons with information regarding this incident are urged to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialing 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

