Fatal Shooting Along F.T. Williams Highway

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 6 2023, (ZIZ Newsroom):The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a male that occurred in a vehicle on the F. T. Williams Highway on Tuesday morning.

ZIZ understands that the victim was Alden Maynard better known as OJ.

In footage obtained by a member of ZIZ’s News team, a van with license plate PA6350 can be seen on the FT Williams Highway with one occupant slouched over in the vehicle.

Police were on the scene and cordoned off a section of the highway.

Members of the crime scene unit were then seen collecting evidence in the presence of onlookers.

In a release the police said The incident occurred between 6AM and 7AM.

Law enforcement responded to reports of gunshots on the F.T. Williams Highway in the vicinity of La Guerite.Upon arrival at the scene, forty-seven (47)-year-old Alden “OJ” Maynard of Gillard Meadows was found motionless in his vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds about his body.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Crime Scene Unit processed the scene and collected materials.