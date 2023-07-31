Farewell to Mick Stokes

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 2, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): On Wednesday afternoon, friends and musical colleagues joined family members at the Newtown Playfield for the funeral service of Michael “Mick Stokes” Heyliger.

The service included tributes from various persons whose lives he has impacted as well as vintage and more recent video tributes.

Throughout his life Mick Stokes was a staple in the musical arena, particularly Calypso with hits such as “All Kinda Tings”, “One Shot Man”, and “Liamuiga Calling”.

He was in the music business since 1969 and his first recorded track was entitled ‘Jumping Jack’.

At ZIZ Mick Stokes had been a part of the radio personality team for several years hosting National Showcase and co-hosting Radio Market with Jasmin Thomas.

“Saturday the 20th of June was the last time Mick and I hosted Radio Market together,” he said. “I looked at him and I saw that he wasn’t well. The fact that he sat down, said a whole lot because Mick never used to sit down. Mick would be up dancing about. He used to lift the mic up and he stood up. The chairs, he moved back the chairs. He never used to sit. And so I said Mick you don’t look good. I said what’s wrong? You don’t look right. I mean he had spoken to me before and then he told me again what happened and I said Mick we’re going doctor today… I know that he’s with God so I am happy today. But I’m sad because I miss my friend. He was my friend.”

Delivering his tribute, Mick Stokes’ son Prime Minister, the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew said his father was known for showing his love through action and not words.

“I remember after the 2015 elections, when I lost the elections, he knew that it would have been devastating to some extent,” he said. “He came to visit me almost every Sunday in St. Peter’s, and if he didn’t meet me, he did something to let me know that he was there. And he would say to me, this is just an obstacle in life, you’ll get over that as well. So in the darkest hour, he showed up, and he showed up to give his full support to his son who he knew needed it at that particular time.”

In 2020, He was awarded the St. Kitts-Nevis Medal of Honor for his great contribution in music to the federation and the Caribbean on a whole.

He passed away on Monday the 3rd of July. He was 69 years old.