Fans of Trinidad and Tobago-born rapper, Nicki Minaj, have been flooding her last post on Twitter with messages of condolences following the sudden death of her father, Robert Maraj.

By Will Grant Cuba correspondent, BBC News Cuban scientists are working against the clock on their Soberana 2 vaccine Some of the equipment at the Finlay Institute of Vaccines in Havana might be considered outdated elsewhere in the world but the science taking place behind its white-washed walls is cutting […]