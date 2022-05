The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

As part of activities planned for the commemoration of International Day of Families, the Department of Community Development and Social Services will be hosting a Family Outdoor Movie Night viewing the family movie, Encantu on Friday 27th May 2022 at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex in Molineux. The movie night begins at 6:30 pm. Families are invited to come out and enjoy a relaxing and fun-filled evening.