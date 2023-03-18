Family In Disbelief After Balata Man’s Stabbing Death – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

The family of a Balata, Castries, man who succumbed after a stabbing incident on Thursday night is in disbelief and seeking answers regarding his demise.

The police said an ambulance transported 37-year-old Emran Felix to the OKEU Hospital after the stabbing incident on Victoria Street, Castries.

And the victim’s mother, Marietta Felix, told St Lucia Times that her son died on the way to surgery.

“He was on the hospital bed lying down. The doctor was there working on him. From there they bring him and do surgery and he died on the way,” Marietta recalled.

She described the deceased, also known as ‘DJ Nasty,’ as a party-loving individual who liked fetes and having drinks with friends.

And Marietta disclosed that she would constantly admonish him for withdrawing his hard-earned cash from the bank to spend on his companions, who would quarrel and fight with him afterward.

“Five minutes later, he is going back to those same friends, talk to them, give jokes with them,” she stated.

Nevertheless, she said her son was a ‘nice guy’ who would always encourage her.

The mother said she was unaware of the circumstances surrounding her son’s death, which was a hard blow for family members asking why it happened to him.

“Why is he they killed? They cannot believe is he they killed,” Marietta stated.

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 456-3770, 456-3817, or the crime hotline 555 for anonymous reporting.

Saint Lucia has so far recorded twenty-one homicides for 2023.

