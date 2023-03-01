Familiarization Visit Strengthens Critical Inter-Island Partnerships

Charlestown, Nevis, February 28, 2023: Senior officials within the Ministry of Health on St. Kitts travelled to Nevis on Thursday, February 2, 2023, to engage in a familiarization visit with their counterparts there.

The visiting delegation from St. Kitts included Acting Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of Health, Dr. Sharon Archibald; Dr. Hazel Laws, Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Jenson Morton, Director of Health Institutions, as well as Dr. Rondalyn Dennis-Bradshaw, Principal Nursing Officer, and Director of Operations at J.N.F General Hospital, Ms. Lindsey Maynard.

The delegation was welcomed by the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Minister of Health & Gender Affairs, Social Services & Community Development, Hon. Jahnel Nisbett; NIA Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Mrs. Shelisa Martin-Clarke, and other high-ranking Health officials on the island of Nevis.

Key areas of cooperation between both entities were identified and focused, and data-driven solutions for enhancing these critical services on both islands were agreed on in principle.

Among the topics discussed were quality of service improvements, increased training opportunities, the federal strategic healthcare plan, as well as the journey to accreditation set forth by the Prime Minister and Minister with responsibility for Health, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew.

“I believe today’s visit was a successful first step as it allowed both management teams the opportunity to identify areas that are working and other areas that need to improve,” said Dr. Archibald. “There is a lot to be done and having a shared path as we transform healthcare in the Federation is key to accomplishing that goal.”

The visit concluded with a tour of some of the healthcare facilities on Nevis, including the Alexandria General Hospital and the Flamboyant Nursing Home.