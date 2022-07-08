Faith in Emmanuel SDA Church, St. Peters to Host Four-Week Gospel Crusade

The Faith in Emmanuel Seventh-day Adventist Church in St. Peters invites the general public with excitement to a special four-week Gospel Crusade dubbed “Time to Awake Gospel Extravaganza!”

From 7:00 p.m. starting Friday 22nd July to August 20th 2022, this evangelistic series will feature 8 dynamic preachers, including youths who will be preaching through the inspiration of the Holy Spirit. The service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Venue: Faith in Emmanuel Seventh-day Adventist Church at St. Peter commercial development close to St. Peter Day Care Center.

Come on out and be blessed by powerful preaching, soul-stirring worship, prayer, life-changing baptisms, counselling, health and financial nuggets and so much more!

You also don’t want to miss the sweetness of inspired gospel music and encounters with youth, children, and the family.

Call your neighbours, call your friends, your family and your enemy, and tell them all roads lead to Faith in Emmanuel Seventh-day Adventist Church St. Peters starting Friday 22nd July 2022. Please note, that all the Covid-19 protocols will be observed.

See you there, it is time to Awake!