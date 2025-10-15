Experts Clarify: Symbol of Love Monument Has No Religious Connection 

The Symbol of Love Monument and Museum Project, which broke ground in St Kitts on Monday at Fortlands Basseterre has been surrounded by misinformation and rumours in the last few days. One of the main structures of the complex is being mistaken for a mosque, affiliating the whole project to the Muslim faith.

Addressing this barrage of Misinformation, some experts were reached out for comment and clarification. A leading expert from US based Architecture Firm Olson Kundig has come forward to shed light on the facts and do away with the rumours.

The expert has strongly refuted the fact that the Symbol of Love Monument resembles a mosque. He has said that the building has no connections to any religion whatsoever and making such comparisons is misleading.

The Symbol of Love Monument is not a religious Structure, said an expert from Olson Kundig. They said that the structure draws inspiration from global architecture marvels which has been done previously by several nations.

The project officials have also reaffirmed that this is a monument of Love and not a place of worship by any regard.

The structure, the construction for which is set to start soon at Fort Thomas Hotel Property in Basseterre has a projected budget of US $30 Million. The Tourism and Heritage project is all set to transform the tourism sector of the country. The cultural landscape of the country will be taken to the next space with this one-of-a-kind structure.

The architecture experts have suggested that the design of the structure embodies the universal themes of Love, Unity and Harmony. They have reasserted that there is no religious symbolism in the proposed designs, which simply draw inspiration from existing world-renowned architecture.

The creative process that is being used by St Kitts and Nevis is similar to what several nations have done over the years. One of the most fitting examples for this is the Paris Hotel which is in Las Vagas.

The hotel is an extremely popular tourist spot because of it embracing the cross cultural architecture. The step has resulted in a significant boost of tourism for these destinations and St Kitts and Nevis is hoping to replicate this success.

“If you look at places like the hotel in Vegas, it is the perfect example of how cities have replicated iconic global structures. They can make for an unforgettable experience for tourists.” The expert explained.

Tourism Growth Through Architectural brilliance

According to the expert of architecture, this is a bold idea which can brig sustainable tourism growth to St Kitts. Some experts in the field have even predicted that upon the completion of this one of a kind project, St Kitts may generate threefold interest from tourist.

With this unique structure, St Kitts can gain a reputation for cultural and romantic tourism. The project officials predicting a surge in honeymoon and destination wedding related visits from all over the world.

Ambitious Vision for the future

The construction of the Symbol of Love monument is a very ambitious step for the growth of tourism in St Kitts and Nevis. The structure is combining heritage, culture, and hospitality and bringing global spotlight to St Kitts and Nevis.