Exhibition Showcasing Safety Gear and Equipment Marks World Day for Safety and Health at Work in St Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 28, 2022 (SKNIS): An exhibition at the Department of Labour highlighted the importance of safety and health in all forms within the work environment as St. Kitts and Nevis observed today’s (April 28) World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2022.

The exhibition featured safety gear and equipment used in multiple workplaces. These included the construction sector, the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services, and the St. Kitts Electricity Company. Gear and equipment used by officers in the Department of Labour during worksite inspections were also on display. A Flash Mob also took place promoting the message “Safety First.”

Students from several primary schools as well as members of the general public stopped by the office of the Department of Labour at Lime Kiln Commercial Development to view the exhibition and learn more about occupational safety and health matters.

Commissioner of Labour, Shernel James, said that it is extremely important for every institution, within the public and private sector as well as non-governmental organizations, to have a culture of preventing workplace illness or injury.

“In having a safe workplace, we promote decent work for everyone,” Ms. James stated, referring to employers, employees and clients of the business place or organization. “Everything that has to do with safety and health involves three components, a moral, ethical and a financial issue and if those things are not in place it will cause the workplace to incur finances that will take away from monies that can be utilized in expanding the project, or the business or a worker can have an injury that can [affect] them for life … which means constant money for healthcare.”

The labour commissioner added that any occupational injury or illness would have a negative multiplier effect.

“What affects the worker also affects the family [and] could also affect the community so I am encouraging everyone [to] think safe – a safety culture, a preventative culture helps in the long run,” Ms. James added.