Exclusions Fully Explained

Cricket fans in St. Kitts and Nevis have been wondering out loud, about the exclusion of the three Nevisians in the West Indies under 19 lineup in recent matches.

For the St. Kitts leg of the tournament, it was explained that Onaje Amory and Jaden Carmichael had contracted the covid 19 virus, but there was no word on Carlon Bowen Tuckett.

It has been recently confirmed that young Tuckett had previously contracted the virus and did not even make the journey to St. Kitts.

It is understood that he has since recovered and should rejoin the squad shortly.