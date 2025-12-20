stkittsgazette-logo-transparent-min
St Kitts Tourism Authority, Chiles Leadership bring giifts for children’s home  The National Bank Group Folk Galore Competition slated for next week  Janet Johnson, Pageantry Pioneer’s death leaves nation in grief  Christmas in the Caribbean to be screened at NEPAC for free this sunday  Forgot your password?, Forgot your password? Get help  Port Zante welcomes 3 cruise ships, 2 yachts with over 5400 passengers 
World News

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife sentenced to 17 years in corruption case 

20 December 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been sentenced to 17 years in prison after a Pakistani court found them guilty of illegally retaining and selling valuable state gifts.

The sentence, handed down on Saturday, capped a years-long saga that saw the duo accused of selling various gifts – including jewellery from the Saudi Arabian government – at far below market value. They have denied all charges.

In order to keep gifts from foreign dignitaries, Pakistani law requires officials to purchase them at market value and to declare profits from any sales.

But prosecutors claimed that the couple profited from the items after purchasing them at an artificially low price of $10,000, compared with their market rate of $285,521.

Khan’s supporters were quick to denounce the ruling, with his spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari saying that “criminal liability was imposed without proof of intent, gain, or loss, relying instead on a retrospective reinterpretation of rules”.

His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, wrote on social media that the proceedings were a “sham” and criticised international media coverage of the case.

The 73-year-old former leader served as Pakistan’s prime minister from 2018 until April 2022, when he was ousted in a no-confidence vote.

He was imprisoned starting in August 2023 on various charges of corruption and revealing state secrets, all of which he has denied and claimed to be politically motivated. He has been acquitted of some charges.

An internationally famous cricket player in the heyday of his sporting career, Khan remains popular in Pakistan, with his imprisonment leading to protests throughout the last two years.

Advertisement

The former leader is now confined to a prison in the city of Rawalpindi and “kept inside all the time”, his sister, Uzma Khanum, told journalists earlier this month.

Khanum, a doctor who was the first family member allowed to visit Khan in weeks, described him as “very angry” about the isolation, saying that he considered the “mental torture” of imprisonment to be “worse than physical abuse”.

 

Support us

Related News

11 December 2025

Over 400 civilians killed in eastern DR Congo as US peace deal falters 

09 December 2025

Muslim group CAIR to sue Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over ‘terror’ label 

19 December 2025

Who was Osman Hadi; why is Bangladesh on fire over his death? 

11 December 2025

Austrian lawmakers pass headscarf ban for under-14s in schools 